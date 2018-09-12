By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother has spent about two months in the hospital recovering from a horrible accident. She nearly died in July when the bus she was riding in crashed in New Mexico, killing three and hurting 24.

On Wednesday, Becky Rodriguez got a special visit from some Colorado Rockies in her room at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. While the Rockies are fighting to win the NL West, three players scored a home run with Becky and her family.

Rockies Charlie Blackmon, Chad Bettis and Noel Cuevas were a huge hit! The big leaguers acted like old friends when they stopped by Becky’s room.

“And you’re number one!” said Becky.

“We’re in first place,” said Blackmon.

The guys covered all the bases, signing baseballs and handing out ball caps. It was a welcome change for Becky who’s been bedridden for two months, trying to recover from the horrific bus crash.

“It’s a miracle. I was, I was about to die,” Becky told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Three people did die in the July 15 collision on Interstate 25 in New Mexico. Becky had left family in Brighton, Colorado to head home to Texas. She was holding her 5-year-old daughter, Camila, when the bus swerved to avoid an accident and flipped. Once she knew Camila was out of the bus…

“I was looking for my purse and my green card. That’s all I cared about,” said Becky.

In seconds, a semi slammed into the bus. Becky was trapped under seats. She says she thought of Camila and turned to God.

“‘Help me get through this. Help me stay alive. She needs her mom,'” she said she prayed.

Becky was eventually cut from the bus and airlifted.

“I was bleeding to death when they flew me to the hospital,” she said.

Since August, Becky’s been hospitalized in Colorado where doctors are repairing her badly broken legs. She’s had vein, muscle and skin grafts.

“Will you walk again?” asked Walsh.

“I hope so. They say ‘yes’,” said Becky.

She’s not sure when, so a visit from the baseball pros was a perfect distraction. The Rockies are in the hunt to win their division, but didn’t mind the diversion.

“Now’s as good a time as any to get out and meet some new people and maybe put some smiles on faces,” Blackmon told Walsh.

Nobody balked in this crowd. The Rockies earned some new fans as they continue on their roll.

