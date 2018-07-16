  • CBS4On Air

BERNALILLO, New Mexico (CBS4) —A bus on its way from Denver, Colorado, to El Paso, Texas, was involved in a deadly crash in New Mexico over the weekend.

nm bus crash 12vo transfer frame 13 Denver Bus In Deadly Crash In New Mexico

(CBS)

It happened a little after 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Albuquerque.

Three people died and 24 people were transported to hospitals. The University of New Mexico Hospital said Monday that four patients were in critical condition.

Police say a car rear-ended a pickup, causing it to cross the median into oncoming traffic. The driver of the car was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The bus driver swerved to avoid the car and the bus rolled onto its side.

A semi behind the bus also lost control.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone hurt was from Colorado.

“UNM Health Sciences is committed to administering the best care possible to the victims and their families. Our thoughts are with all those impacted,” officials stated.

The bus was run by El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express, KRQE reported.

“This is definitely one of the worst accidents I’ve seen in my career. A lot of agencies involved, a lot of patients, a lot of critical patients” Chief James Maxon of the Sandoval County Fire Department was quoted as saying.

