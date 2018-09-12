Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Local TV, Reality Check, Super PAC, Super PAC Ads
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – With all the political ads airing, it’s easy to confuse super PAC ads with those paid for by the candidates themselves.

And it’s even more confusing when CBS4 political reporter Shaun Boyd keeps showing up in the ads.

It’s something Shaun and CBS4 have no control over. A new ad highlights how the truth is being distorted.

Shaun gives it a Reality Check.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://twitter.com/coffmanforco/status/1034475251839787008

https://denver.cbslocal.com/2018/08/30/reality-check-republican-mike-coffmans-ad-democrat-jason-crow/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s