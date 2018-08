DENVER (CBS4) — One of the hottest races this fall will be for Congress. Incumbent Republican Mike Coffman is running against Democrat Jason Crow in the sixth district – it’s among the most competitive districts in the country.

CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd takes a closer look at a new ad attacking Crow as “all talk and no action.”

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.