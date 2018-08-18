  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Drought, Fall Colors, Kenosha Pass

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Check out this picture taken Saturday morning on Kenosha Pass!

Fall Color At Kenosha Pass

Fall colors seen Saturday on Kenosha Pass. (credit: Tom Meyers)

It’s just one of many reports of fall color in recent days. We’ve even had a few from around metro Denver.

While the changing leaves could be a sign from Mother Nature that an early fall lies ahead, drought is also likely playing a role.

drought monitor 1 Fall Colors Are Here, So Whats Nature Saying, Colorado?

As a tree tries to fight off the stress of drought its leaves can change colors and even fall off.

In the meantime, a relatively cold storm system (for mid-August) will move into the northern Rockies this weekend with much cooler temperatures and the potential for high elevation snow.

Locations above 13,000 feet could see some flakes this weekend. Snow has already been reported at A-Basin.

RELATED: Summer Snow Falls At Arapahoe Basin, More Possible This Weekend

Summer Snow At A-Basin

The first summer snow of the season fell on the high peaks at A-Basin Friday. (credit: Jake Miller @tworavenssoap)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

