Filed Under:A-Basin, Arapahoe Basin, Summer Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Ready or not, it’s the time of year when we start talking about snow in Colorado’s high country.

Jake Miller snapped a picture Friday of the first snow of the season on the high peaks at A-Basin.

Summer Snow At A-Basin

The first summer snow of the season fell on the high peaks at A-Basin Friday. (credit: Jake Miller @tworavenssoap)

The ski area even tweeted about it!

A relatively chilly (by August standards) storm system moving through the region this weekend could produce more light snow above 13,000 feet.

In fact, the threat for thunderstorms and light snow caused organizers of the Pikes Peak Marathon to shorten the race.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

