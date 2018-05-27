By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Electric scooters were placed in locations around Denver Friday by the ride sharing company Lime. Soon after, the scooters were seen zipping up and down the streets and sidewalks all over town.

“I’d never really seen a bike like this before,” said Oscar Marshall.

Marshall and his parents are visiting the Mile High City from Tennessee and thought they’d give them a try.

“The nice breeze with these rides and people are so cordial and nice, we’ve enjoyed the hospitality of Denver,” said Oscar’s dad, Tom.

The scooters seem to be working as planned, but the city of Denver shared some concern on Twitter:

Denver encourages lots of choices to get folks out of their cars when they can, but we want it to happen in a manner that doesn't infringe on safety & accessibility, which are huge priorities for making Denver a multi modal kind of town. — Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) May 25, 2018

Denver is not alone in their effort to try and get out in front of this budding industry.

Friday, San Francisco ordered Lime, Bird and Spin to remove all electric scooters from their streets and apply for permits.

Earlier this month the Tennessean reported Bird received a cease and desist letter after just two days in Nashville.

For the Marshall family these scooters quickly became a part of Denver’s charm.

“I love it. Honestly, I’ve never seen a kind of culture like this before, with the scooter, with the people, everything like that,” said Oscar.

But the role these scooters will play in Denver’s transportation future remains unknown.

