Denver Public Works, Lime Electric Scooters, public transit, scooters
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Electric scooters were placed in locations around Denver Friday by the ride sharing company Lime.  Soon after, the scooters were seen zipping up and down the streets and sidewalks all over town.

lime scooters 5vo transfer frame 336 New Lime Scooters Get Mixed Reaction After Debuting Days Ago

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Lime Scooters Hit The Streets Of Denver

“I’d never really seen a bike like this before,” said Oscar Marshall.

Marshall and his parents are visiting the Mile High City from Tennessee and thought they’d give them a try.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 11546 New Lime Scooters Get Mixed Reaction After Debuting Days Ago

(credit: CBS)

“The nice breeze with these rides and people are so cordial and nice, we’ve enjoyed the hospitality of Denver,” said Oscar’s dad, Tom.

The scooters seem to be working as planned, but the city of Denver shared some concern on Twitter:

Denver is not alone in their effort to try and get out in front of this budding industry.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 7046 New Lime Scooters Get Mixed Reaction After Debuting Days Ago

(credit: CBS)

Friday, San Francisco ordered Lime, Bird and Spin to remove all electric scooters from their streets and apply for permits.

Earlier this month the Tennessean reported Bird received a cease and desist letter after just two days in Nashville.

For the Marshall family these scooters quickly became a part of Denver’s charm.

“I love it. Honestly, I’ve never seen a kind of culture like this before, with the scooter, with the people, everything like that,” said Oscar.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 989 New Lime Scooters Get Mixed Reaction After Debuting Days Ago

(credit: CBS)

But the role these scooters will play in Denver’s transportation future remains unknown.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

