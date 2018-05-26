  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver unveiled a new form of public transit in the way of bright green dockless scooters.

lime scooters 5vo transfer frame 138 Lime Scooters Hit The Streets Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

Lime Electric Scooters will help people run errands or get from point A to point B without using a vehicle.

They’re allowed on sidewalks and bike lanes, but they still have to follow rules.

lime scooters 5vo transfer frame 296 Lime Scooters Hit The Streets Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

“A scooter should yield to everyone. You should yield to pedestrian, yielding to bicyclists we want to make sure that everyone is having a safe ride throughout the city,” said Sam Sadle, a spokesman for Lime.

lime scooters 5vo transfer frame 336 Lime Scooters Hit The Streets Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

Riders need to download the app before they can unlock any scooter you find.

It costs $1.15 a minute.

LINK: Lime Electric Scooter

