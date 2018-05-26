DENVER (CBS4) – Denver unveiled a new form of public transit in the way of bright green dockless scooters.

Lime Electric Scooters will help people run errands or get from point A to point B without using a vehicle.

They’re allowed on sidewalks and bike lanes, but they still have to follow rules.

“A scooter should yield to everyone. You should yield to pedestrian, yielding to bicyclists we want to make sure that everyone is having a safe ride throughout the city,” said Sam Sadle, a spokesman for Lime.

Riders need to download the app before they can unlock any scooter you find.

It costs $1.15 a minute.

LINK: Lime Electric Scooter