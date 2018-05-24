  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Some people in Denver helped a woman whose controversial food truck was stolen.

CBS4 first told you about the truck on Monday. Genevieve Hardin bought the “What Would Cheesus Do?” truck in February after working in the restaurant industry for 12 years.

cheese truck stolen 10pkg transfer frame 150 Community Helps Cheesus Food Truck Owner Bounce Back

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Genevieve Hardin. (credit: CBS)

The truck was stolen on Sunday night, but recovered on Tuesday — but the truck was gutted. That’s when the community stepped in on Thursday.

cheese truck stolen 10pkg transfer frame 1394 Community Helps Cheesus Food Truck Owner Bounce Back

(credit: Genevieve Hardin)

“We are going to bring her trailer in. A lot of our vendors are going to donate equipment, and we are going to fix her truck completely free,” said Chris Auriemma who owns the Colorado Food Trucks & Restaurant Equipment.

“To see the community and this awesome company come together to rebuild Cheezus is heartwarming, and it makes me feel a thousand times better,” Hardin said.

cheese truck stolen 5vo transfer frame 0 Community Helps Cheesus Food Truck Owner Bounce Back

(credit: CBS)

She says she started receiving threatening messages online from people who say her message was anti-Christian.

Some of the comments spoke about her judgement day while others warned she would spend an eternity in hell.

cheese truck stolen 5vo transfer frame 540 Community Helps Cheesus Food Truck Owner Bounce Back

(credit: CBS)

The food truck serves gourmet grilled cheese.

The hope is to have the work complete by Monday.

