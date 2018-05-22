BREAKING NEWSSearch Underway For Escaped Inmate, Considered Dangerous
Filed Under:Commerce City, Food Truck, Food Truck Stolen, Genevieve Hardin, Local TV, Small Business, What Would Cheesus Do?

DENVER (CBS4)– A stolen food truck has been found a couple days after it went missing but it has been completely gutted. The truck was found in Commerce City.

Genevieve Hardin bought the “What Would Cheesus Do?” truck in February, taking over the food truck serving up gourmet grilled cheese with a theme.

cheese truck stolen 10pkg transfer frame 464 Stolen What Would Cheesus Do? Food Truck Found

(credit: Genevieve Hardin)

“This is my business. This is my life. I have poured everything into this,” she said.

She didn’t anticipate any issues with the name.

cheese truck stolen 10pkg transfer frame 1484 Stolen What Would Cheesus Do? Food Truck Found

(credit: Genevieve Hardin)

“It was just a cute play on words, and you know, our sandwiches kind of play into that as well. You know we make heavenly grilled cheese,” she said.

cheese truck stolen 10pkg transfer frame 1394 Stolen What Would Cheesus Do? Food Truck Found

(credit: Genevieve Hardin)

Sunday night around 11:30, someone apparently stole the truck from a warehouse near 53rd Avenue and Bannock Street.

Surveillance video shows someone in a white and brown pickup truck driving away with the trailer in tow.

She says she also fears it may have something to do with the name. Last month, a YouTube video blasted the company for being anti-Christian.

Hardin says she began receiving harassing calls and emails following that post.

cheese truck stolen 10pkg transfer frame 1634 Stolen What Would Cheesus Do? Food Truck Found

(credit: YouTube)

Some of the comments spoke about her judgement day while others warned she would spend an eternity in hell.

Police have not released any suspect information about the food truck theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s