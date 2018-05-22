DENVER (CBS4)– A stolen food truck has been found a couple days after it went missing but it has been completely gutted. The truck was found in Commerce City.

Genevieve Hardin bought the “What Would Cheesus Do?” truck in February, taking over the food truck serving up gourmet grilled cheese with a theme.

“This is my business. This is my life. I have poured everything into this,” she said.

She didn’t anticipate any issues with the name.

“It was just a cute play on words, and you know, our sandwiches kind of play into that as well. You know we make heavenly grilled cheese,” she said.

Sunday night around 11:30, someone apparently stole the truck from a warehouse near 53rd Avenue and Bannock Street.

Surveillance video shows someone in a white and brown pickup truck driving away with the trailer in tow.

She says she also fears it may have something to do with the name. Last month, a YouTube video blasted the company for being anti-Christian.

Hardin says she began receiving harassing calls and emails following that post.

Some of the comments spoke about her judgement day while others warned she would spend an eternity in hell.

Police have not released any suspect information about the food truck theft.