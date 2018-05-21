By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – A small business owner in Denver is pleading for help after thieves stole her food truck just as Civic Center Eats gets underway.

Genevieve Hardin bought the “What Would Cheesus Do?” truck in February.

“This is my business. This is my life. I have poured everything into this,” she said.

After 12 years of working in the restaurant business, Hardin decided to take on her own business.

That is when she took over the food truck serving up gourmet grilled cheese with a theme.

“I knew it was going to be tough and a lot of hard work,” she said.

She did not anticipate any issues with the name.

“It was just a cute play on words, and you know, our sandwiches kind of play into that as well. You know we make heavenly grilled cheese,” she said.

Sunday night at around 11:30, someone apparently stole the truck from a warehouse near 53rd Avenue and Bannock Street.

Surveillance video shows someone in a white and brown pickup truck driving away with the trailer in tow.

“It’s worth quite a bit of money, and I guess that’s why it would be interesting to somebody,” Hardin said.

She says she also fears it may have something to do with the name. Last month, a YouTube video blasted the company for being anti-Christian.

Hardin says she began receiving harassing calls and emails following that post.

Some of the comments spoke about her judgement day while others warned she would spend an eternity in hell.

Possibly the most concerning for Hardin were those wanting to push the trailer over or burn it down.

“Having those threats already had me on high alert just for the safety for myself and my team,” she said.

She could never have expected someone would steal the truck, but she says she is not giving up on getting it back.

“Find cheesus, bring cheesus home,” she said with a laugh.

CBS4 reached out to the woman behind the YouTube video that Hardin claims prompted those harassing calls.

She says she was simply exercising her right to free speech and that she does not have anything to do with the stolen truck.

