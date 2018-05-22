BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All eyes are on a Osprey nest at the Boulder County Fairgrounds where two parents laid three eggs.

The first chick hatched on Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m., and experts say it is happy and healthy. It’s not yet clear if the chick is a male or female.

The eggs were laid within about a week of each other in April.

Stephanie Powers, who has been watching the nest for months, says a second one could hatch in the next few days.

“It’s a fun nest to watch,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann in March. “They’re just such wonderful creatures. I mean, they’re beautiful.”

The new chick is being tended to by both mom and dad.

LINK: Boulder County Osprey Camera