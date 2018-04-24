BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of Ospreys in Boulder County will soon be parents.

The couple first arrived at the nest at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in March. The first egg came soon after on April 12, and two more followed days later.

In 2009, wildlife biologists moved the nest to its current location just east of the Cattail pond for the birds’ safety. Experts say the local rise in the number of nests might be offspring returning to their previous habitat area.

An infrared light illuminates the nest and is undetectable by the birds.

LINK: Boulder County Osprey Camera