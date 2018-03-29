By Kelly Werthmann

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Perched high above Cattail Pond at the Boulder County Fairgrounds is a nest two Osprey are busy making a home.

If anyone is keeping an eagle eye on the pair, it’s Stephanie Powers.

“It’s a fun nest to watch,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “They’re just such wonderful creatures. I mean, they’re beautiful.”

Powers watches the birds from the ground below but usually takes a gander using Boulder County’s Live Osprey Cam.

“I’m kind of addicted and on it quite a bit,” Powers said with a laugh.

Her addiction serves a good purpose. Powers is a volunteer moderator for the Osprey Camera chatroom.

“It’s just a really fun thing to do because we have people from all over the world that come onto our chat and talk to us about them,” she explained.

From London to France, Texas to Connecticut, Powers answers all kinds of questions from viewers around the globe.

“Where do the birds come from? Where do they winter? How do they migrate?” Powers said.

And – bad bird pun alert – ‘hoo’s hoo?’

“The male has a really bright white chest,” Powers explained. “Our female has what we call a necklace, so it’s this really pretty, dark feathering around her neck.”

Thousands of people tune into the Osprey Cam every day, many for hours at a time. Some leave comments about what the birds seem to be up to, like when the male Osprey brought what appeared to be a blue ribbon to the nest.

“Maybe Dad is saying he wants sons,” bird watcher Carolyn wrote.

Powers explained it will be a few weeks before the Osprey begin laying eggs – they’re ‘working on it’ now. Even before the little ones arrive, Powers encourages anyone and everyone to take a peek at the technology giving the world a birds-eye view of nature.

“It’s worth it,” she said. “Every single moment you can see them.”

