By Stan Bush

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicole Holliday says the overwhelming support from the community has helped officers recover from the loss of Deputy Zack Parrish.

“It’s just been amazing to have the support from the agency and the community for everything we do.”

Holliday was on the response call the night Parrish was killed. She says she came to Douglas County from an agency in Wyoming hoping to find a department with this level of commitment to its officers.

Parrish, 29, was killed in the line of duty during a shooting early New Year’s Eve morning that injured three other deputies, a police officer, and two civilians. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“I just wanted to be here to give them our support,” says Peggy Hancock of Highlands Ranch.

Organizers hoped a few hundred would attend a fundraiser Friday night with the proceeds going toward the Douglas County Fallen Officers Fund. Instead, more than a thousand showed up.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, Rep. Mike Coffman and Rep. Ken Buck also attended.

“Their sacrifice and spirit is something we can never forget, they’re doing it for us,” said Gardner.

The money raised will not only go towards the Parrish family, but whoever might need it in the future. Attendees say supporting first responders takes actual action.

“We can pray for them. We can talk about how important what they do is, but an event like this helps us out meat on the bones,” says Jen Donahue.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Parrish family.

Donations can also be made to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund.

