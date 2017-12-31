Filed Under:Copper Canyon Apartments, County Line Road, Deputy Killed, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Highlands Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deputy shot and killed in Douglas County Sunday morning has been identified as Zackari Parrish III.

zack parrish Deputy Killed In Douglas County Leaves Behind Wife And Two Daughters

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

parrish Deputy Killed In Douglas County Leaves Behind Wife And Two Daughters

(credit: GoFundMe)

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Zackari,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock stated. “When I sat with his wife and held her hand I could see in her eyes that her life was over.”

 

Three other deputies and a police officer were also shot Sunday morning, along with two civilians.

Parrish was among five deputies and two civilians who were shot at the Copper Canyon Apartments Sunday morning. The apartments are located near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The other deputies were identified as Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, and Jeff Pelle, 32. Castle Rock Police Department Officer Tom O’Donnell, 41, was also shot. They were all in stable condition Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Spurlock.

The two civilian victims have not been identified. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

To donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund, click here.

