Filed Under:Record Warm Fall, Record Warm November, US Climate

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA says November was the warmest in recorded history for the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

More than 800 new record warm temperatures were set in Colorado alone.

RELATED: November Warmth Sets More Than 800 Temperature Records Across Colorado

statewidetavgrank 201711 Colorado, Utah, Arizona & New Mexico Record Warmest Nov. Since 1895

(credit: NOAA)

Overall the United States experienced its 7th warmest November and 10th warmest autumn since 1895. It was the 19th driest November in history.

Other national extremes include…

  • Barrow, Alaska – warmest Nov. on record with an average temperature of 17.2°F (which is 16.4°F above normal)

  • Little Rock, Arkansas – driest Nov. on record

  • Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusettes and New Hampshire each recorded their warmest autumn on record

  • Ohio had its 9th wettest Nov. on record

    • You can read more about the U.S. climate during November here.

    Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From CBS Denver

    FANTASY FOOTBALL
    Together 4 Colorado
    CBS4 INVESTIGATES

    Watch & Listen LIVE

    Listen

    Watch