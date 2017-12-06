By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA says November was the warmest in recorded history for the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.
More than 800 new record warm temperatures were set in Colorado alone.
Overall the United States experienced its 7th warmest November and 10th warmest autumn since 1895. It was the 19th driest November in history.
Other national extremes include…
