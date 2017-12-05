Filed Under:Colorado Record Warmth, Record November Warmth

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you thought the month of November was unusually warm, you’re correct!

gettyimages 877987392 November Warmth Sets More Than 800 Temperature Records Across Colorado

It was T-shirt weather at the Mile High United Way’s 44th annual Turkey Trot race at Washington Park on Nov. 23 in Denver. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In fact 855 temperature records were set in Colorado.

According to stats compiled by the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins, 272 new daily record highs and 2 new all-time November record highs were set.

The stats are even more astounding when looking at the overnight lows.

There were 562 new daily record warm low temperatures set around the state last month and 19 new all-time November record warm lows.

24825997 10111001952805233 1902172949 o November Warmth Sets More Than 800 Temperature Records Across Colorado

(credit: Colorado Climate Center)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

