By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you thought the month of November was unusually warm, you’re correct!
In fact 855 temperature records were set in Colorado.
According to stats compiled by the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins, 272 new daily record highs and 2 new all-time November record highs were set.
The stats are even more astounding when looking at the overnight lows.
There were 562 new daily record warm low temperatures set around the state last month and 19 new all-time November record warm lows.
