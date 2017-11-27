Community Gathers At Unity Vigil After Shooting At Manual High School

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Community members held a unity vigil Monday night following the violence outside of Manual High School.

It was less than a week earlier on Thanksgiving Day when three people were shot while sitting in their car outside of the school.

A woman and two boys were injured; one of them critically.

Several local church leaders and neighbors stood side by side with candles in their hands.

Among them was Reverend Reginald Holmes.

A 13-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in the shooting. On Sunday, Denver police announced he was in custody.

Reverend Holmes heard that news and thought about his own past.

“Myself at 13 years old and all of the stupid mistakes that I made as a 13 year old,” he said.

Jeff Neuman-Lee lives down the street from the school.

He stood with his neighbors in a show of support and togetherness.

“You show up and you be with each other,” he said.

Reverend Holmes says the goal of the vigil was not to send a message, but to take the step toward change.

“There are people who still care, and we are not just going to live among violence as though violence is the norm or the way of life,” he said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they could not release any information about what the relationship, if any, there was between the suspect and the victims.

