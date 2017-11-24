No Word On Arrests After Thanksgiving Day Shooting In School Parking Lot

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s no word of any arrests after three people were shot in the parking lot of Manual High School.
It happened just after noon on Thanksgiving at the Denver high school, located at 1700 East 28th Avenue.
A woman and two boys were shot. One of those boys is in critical condition.
Police are not releasing much information, including the ages of the juveniles.
Officers said they were looking for at least two suspects, and they don’t belive the victims or suspects were students. They can’t say why the group was in the parking lot.