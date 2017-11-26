13-Year-Old Boy Wanted In Thanksgiving Shooting At Denver High School

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 13-year-old boy is wanted in a triple shooting that happened at a high school in Denver on Thanksgiving Day.

A woman and two boys were shot at Denver’s Manual High School around noon on Thursday. One of those boys was shot multiple times and was in critical condition, according to the Denver Police Department.

The woman was shot in the leg and the other boy was shot in the arm.

thanksgiving shooting 2 13 Year Old Boy Wanted In Thanksgiving Shooting At Denver High School

Denver police were called to the school at 1700 East 28th Avenue around noon on Thursday. The school is a few blocks northwest of Denver’s City Park.

thanksgiving shooting 1 13 Year Old Boy Wanted In Thanksgiving Shooting At Denver High School

Police said the three victims had been in a car parked outside the school.

A white sedan at the scene had multiple blue crime scene markers on top of it and around it.

thanksgiving shooting 3 13 Year Old Boy Wanted In Thanksgiving Shooting At Denver High School

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Now police are asking the public for help locating Javeon Brown.

javeon brown snip 13 Year Old Boy Wanted In Thanksgiving Shooting At Denver High School

Javeon Brown (credit: Denver Police Department)

Brown is described as being 4-foot-10 and weighing 95 pounds.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

 

 

