Community Focuses On Solutions After Shooting

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – Following a triple shooting in the parking lot of Manual High School Thursday, community members are coming together to send a message of peace.

The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance is hosting a candlelight vigil for peace in the parking lot of the high school.

“We’re doing this tonight hopefully to bring a fractured community together,” said Cordelia Randell.

Randell lives near the high school. She heard the commotion last Thursday following the shooting and learned that the suspect, Javeon Brown, 13, lived down the block from her. She was stunned.

“Somehow came to a place in his life that he would do this at 13 years old and we let him fall,” she said.

Randell wondered if she could have done something to prevent it and wanted to have the same conversation with her neighbors. She hopes the vigil will present and opportunity to have that conversation, face to face.

“Let’s find out the support systems that can save a child like that so it doesn’t happen again,” Randell said. “Get off Facebook. Come together face to face as neighbors to say ‘hey, we may not all look alike, but we support our neighborhood and the children of our neighborhood.'”

Denver police say three people were shot — a woman and two boys. As of Monday afternoon one of the three was in critical condition.

Brown was arrested, but Denver police are looking for one or two more people who may be involved.

Manual High School has added security for the week and sent a letter home to parents assuring them that student safety is a priority.

Denver police said Monday it was working to gather information to send to the Denver District Attorney’s Office and discuss how to move forward.

The vigil is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the South parking lot of Manual High School.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.