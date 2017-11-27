COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Bear Encounters Up In Pitkin County

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The number of bear encounters in Aspen was up considerably this year compared to years past.

There were 90 reports of bears breaking into homes this year.

aspen bears 5vo transfer frame 729 Bear Encounters Up In Pitkin County

File photo of a bear family. (credit: CBS)

Last September, a mother bear and her two cubs were moved from a tree near an Aspen pedestrian mall.

Wildlife officers had to put down 18 of the animals.

Dozens of other bears were also euthanized across the state after they interacted with people and their property.

The Aspen Times reports the availability of acorns, a bear’s main food source, has been scarce this year.

