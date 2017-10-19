CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Neighborhood Bears Causing Problems In High Country

Filed Under: ABC Neighborhood, Aspen, Bear Sightings, Pitkin County

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Those living in an Aspen neighborhood have two new furry neighbors.

Erik Larson snapped pictures of two light-colored and darker-colored bears in the ABC neighborhood.

aspen bear Neighborhood Bears Causing Problems In High Country

(credit: Eric Larson)

He says he sees them every day. The two have been named Louie and Fred.

aspen bear2 Neighborhood Bears Causing Problems In High Country

(credit: Eric Larson)

Larson told the Aspen Times he saw Louie climb into Volkswagon Beetle, so he walked to the stranger’s car and hit it with his hand in an effort to scare the bear away.

It worked. Louie walked away after that.

But Larson says Louie eventually came back and was back inside the car.

“They will get into your vehicle every chance they get,” said ReRe Baker, Pitkin County’s animal safety director.

aspen bear 3 Neighborhood Bears Causing Problems In High Country

(credit: Eric Larson)

Aspen police say they’ve responded to 77 bear-related calls in October alone.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has euthanized 18 bears this year through September.

Experts say more and more bears are coming around because of lack of food in the mountains.

