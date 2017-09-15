Cheers Erupt As Bear Cubs Are Safely Recovered From Tree

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother bear and her two cubs are safe after being moved from a tree near an Aspen pedestrian mall.

The family took up residence in a tree, and police say it was a tense situation after people got too close trying to take pictures. Officers said the human activity made the bears too scared to leave.

Authorities got there and were able to tranquilize the bears. The mother bear slid down the tree and into a tarp. Once she was down, firefighters used a fire engine to get the cubs. They delicately dropped them down to other firefighters below who were waiting holding a blanket, and onlookers cheered when the rescue operation was complete.

Crews think it’s the same mother and two cubs that were spotted last week at the Aspen courthouse.

The bears are healthy and will be driven to an area close to the Colorado-Utah border for relocation.

The Aspen Times captured video of the bears being rescued. That can be viewed on their website.