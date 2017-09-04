Brock Osweiler: ‘When You Find Out You’re Going To Be A Bronco!!!’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It appears quarterback Brock Osweiler is happy to be returning to Denver.
After deciding to leave town and sign with the Houston Texans, Osweiler was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the off season.
They cut him and he resigned with Denver as a backup to starter Trevor Siemian.
Sunday night, after his return was announced, Osweiler took to Instagram to post about coming back to Denver.
“That feeling you get when you find out you’re going to be a Broncos!!! #beyondgrateful #sothankfultobehome #broncoscountry,” Osweiler wrote with a photo of his smiling daughter, Blake Everly.