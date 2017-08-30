Watch: 17-Year-Old Cowboy Rescues Horse From Flood

CLEVELAND, Texas (CBS4) – A 17-year-old cowboy worked quickly to save a horse stuck in a pen from flood waters.

Rowdy’s father, Chance Ward, filmed the rescue and posted it to Facebook.

“There is a lot of sad out of this storm, but I look at the positive,” Ward later posted. “I have helped in numerous floods with livestock. We were able to swim in and save four of these horses today. One of the greatest feelings in the world is having my best partner by my side.”

Ward notes that all of the animals were saved.

During the video, which has been viewed more than 10 million times, Chance jokes that you’re not supposed to let your kids grow up to be cowboys.

“Somehow I let mine grow up to be cowboys, but I don’t know if he’s bred any other way. That’s all he knows.”

He posted a follow up video where he narrated what they were doing.

Rowdy and Chance weren’t done with the horses, though.

Another video shows the two riding horses out through a flooded field with several other people on horseback as they look for 300 head of cattle.

They were able to locate many of them and drive them to higher ground with the help of several other local cowboys.

In an unrelated video from the Texas Department of Transportation out of Beaumont, which is more than 90 minutes southeast of Cleveland, two people were also seen guiding livestock to higher ground with the help of others on a boat.

Small cattle drive on SH124 in BMT right now. Be careful, lots of livestock trying to find higher ground #Harvey pic.twitter.com/nPRekYWQOC — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) August 29, 2017

In the end, Chance said they were “just helping.”

Hurricane Harvey has brought more rainfall to Texas than ever before recorded in the lower 48 states.

A gauge east of Houston measured 51.88 inches of rain between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29.

During a seven-day period in 2013, when Colorado experienced devastating flooding, Boulder’s official rain total was 17.15 inches.