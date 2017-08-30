CBS4 Teams Up With American Red Cross To Help Hurricane, Flood Victims

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 is teaming up with the American Red Cross Wednesday to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which is still producing flooding in Texas and Louisiana.
A special TeleTech phone bank will raise money for the agency until 7 p.m. CBS4 will feature live reports from the special Red Cross relief center, located in Englewood, throughout the day.
“These donations are paramount to us being able to provide those lifesaving needs to the Houston community. It provides shelter and food in those communities,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Josett Valdez. “It helps us get volunteers down there. We have over 10,000 volunteers, 6,700 working in shelters right now. It’s key to getting them down to serve the community.”
Viewers can call (866) 367-3001 and ask that their donation go to victims of Harvey or, if they’d like to make a $10 donation, they can text the word HARVEY to 90999.