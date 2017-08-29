BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops (Full Story)

Texas Rain Gauge More Than Triples Boulder’s 2013 Flood Total

Filed Under: 2013 Boulder Flood, Hurricane Harvey

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hurricane Harvey continues to rewrite weather history, not only for Texas, but for the entire nation.

The latest record to fall is the most rainfall ever recorded from a tropical cyclone to hit the lower 48 states.

capture5 Texas Rain Gauge More Than Triples Boulders 2013 Flood Total

An automated rain gauge about 35 miles east of Houston measured 51.88 inches of rain between midnight August 25 and 3:40 p.m. on August 29.

That is more than three times the amount of rain that fell on Boulder during the 2013 flood and it fell in less time.

During a 7-day period between Sept. 9-16, 2013, Boulder’s official rain gauge measured 17.15 inches of rain.

180492641 81 Texas Rain Gauge More Than Triples Boulders 2013 Flood Total

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13, 2013: A flash flooding sign stands near where local residents look at the raging waters of Boulder Creek September 13, 2013 in Boulder, Colorado. Heavy rains for the better part of week has fueled widespread flooding and evacuations in numerous Colorado towns, with the area reportedly already having received 15 inches of rain. Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

