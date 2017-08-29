Texas Rain Gauge More Than Triples Boulder’s 2013 Flood Total

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Hurricane Harvey continues to rewrite weather history, not only for Texas, but for the entire nation.
The latest record to fall is the most rainfall ever recorded from a tropical cyclone to hit the lower 48 states.
An automated rain gauge about 35 miles east of Houston measured 51.88 inches of rain between midnight August 25 and 3:40 p.m. on August 29.
That is more than three times the amount of rain that fell on Boulder during the 2013 flood and it fell in less time.
During a 7-day period between Sept. 9-16, 2013, Boulder’s official rain gauge measured 17.15 inches of rain.
