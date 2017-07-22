Mesa Verde ‘Seeing More And More’ Cases Of ‘Intentional Damage’

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Like other places as of late in Colorado, Mesa Verde National Park is “seeing a growing number of instances of intentional damage.”

The park posted several examples to Facebook Friday, showing how people have rubbed their names into sandstone, dug up an archaeological site, and even painted some rocks for an apparent scavenger hunt.

When one user replied, asking “what is wrong with that,” the park said that “the National Parks and other public lands are not the appropriate places to participate in this activity.”

Mesa Verde is not the only location in Colorado seeing damage from visitors as of late. Several locations across the state are experiencing problems, especially Hanging Lake, which has had problems because of vandalism, had to close due to overcrowding, and even had yoga models posing in off-limit areas.

On Facebook, Mesa Verde National Park said that they “are seeing a growing number of instances of intentional damage throughout NPS sites every year.”

The park acknowledges not every visitor is to blame. Many visit responsibly. Of them, the park asks for help.

“If you see others engaging in any of these acts, please report this activity to the nearest Park Ranger or to staff in the Chief Ranger’s Office.”

They go on to say “thank you to all of the visitors who do visit with respect. Let us all leave no trace, educate others about proper stewardship of public lands, and enjoy these wonderful landscapes as they are.”

