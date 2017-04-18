Vandals Target Popular Hanging Lake Trail, Solution Could Be Closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – As if the overcrowding and parking issues at the popular Hanging Lake Trail east of Glenwood Springs weren’t enough, now vandalism and graffiti could contribute to its complete closure.
Last week, volunteers found graffiti painted on rocks and trees at Hanging Lake.
The Forest Service says graffiti, illegal parking and swimming are issues that have them considering closing the trail until ranger patrols start at the end of May.
The agency said it is working on a long-term solution to all the issues.
Nearly two years ago, a gate was installed at the trail head that is closed when the 112-space lot is full. The Forest Service manages the parking during high-use times.
The White River National Forest said that Hanging Lake had 137,000 visitors last year.
There have been increasing complaints of trail overcrowding and hikers exhibiting inconsiderate behavior like blasting music and using inappropriate equipment on the trails.