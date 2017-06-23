Hanging Lake Emergency Calls Stretching Resources Thin

June 23, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Garfield County, Gary Tillotson, Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Hanging Lake, U.S. Forest Service

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hanging Lake might be a victim of its own popularity.

In going to the trail right off Interstate 70, you’re not supposed to go off the trail or get into the lake, but many people ignore the signs, and it’s putting a strain on first responders.

hanging lake problems 12pkg transfer frame 358 Hanging Lake Emergency Calls Stretching Resources Thin

(credit: CBS)

Emergency personnel received 16 calls for help last year. So far this year: six. And it’s stretching resources thin.

hanging lake problems 12pkg transfer frame 997 Hanging Lake Emergency Calls Stretching Resources Thin

Gary Tillotson (credit: CBS)

“The effect that it’s having on us is when we go out there to treat, transport a person down off of that trail, it takes as much as half of my daily staffing for up to four hours to accomplish that,” said Gary Tillotson, the Glenwood Springs fire chief.

And that means fewer firefighters left protecting the city.

hanging lake problems 12pkg transfer frame 1633 Hanging Lake Emergency Calls Stretching Resources Thin

(credit: CBS)

hanging lake problems 12pkg transfer frame 1764 Hanging Lake Emergency Calls Stretching Resources Thin

(credit: CBS)

“I believe there are a large portion of those folks that really don’t know what kind of hike they are in for,” Tillotson said.”

But, for now, until something can be worked out with the U.S. Forest Service, the fire department will continue to respond to the calls.

A Forest Service plan is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch