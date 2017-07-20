COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rental Crackdown, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Norwegian To Start Nonstop Flights From Denver To Paris

July 20, 2017 6:50 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, Norweigan Air, Paris

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has landed another new international destination.

Norwegian Air announced Thursday that they are adding nonstop flights to Paris, France.

dia flights to paris 6vo transfer frame 198 Norwegian To Start Nonstop Flights From Denver To Paris

(credit: CBS)

The airline also recently announced that they will begin direct service to London‘s Gatwick Airport.

Those flights haven’t started yet, but the that’s not stopping them from making plans to fly to Paris.

dia flights to paris 6vo transfer frame 579 Norwegian To Start Nonstop Flights From Denver To Paris

(credit: CBS)

Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air also recently announced they’re expanding, with direct flights coming between Denver and Zurich.

Norwegian Air flights to Paris will begin in the spring of next year, operating twice weekly.

Prices will start at $229 each way.

RELATED: Frontier Adds 21 Cities To Flight Schedule

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch