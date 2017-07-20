Norwegian To Start Nonstop Flights From Denver To Paris

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has landed another new international destination.
Norwegian Air announced Thursday that they are adding nonstop flights to Paris, France.
The airline also recently announced that they will begin direct service to London‘s Gatwick Airport.
Those flights haven’t started yet, but the that’s not stopping them from making plans to fly to Paris.
Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air also recently announced they’re expanding, with direct flights coming between Denver and Zurich.
Norwegian Air flights to Paris will begin in the spring of next year, operating twice weekly.
Prices will start at $229 each way.