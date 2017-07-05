New Direct Flights From Denver To Europe Announced

DENVER (CBS4) – New direct flights from Denver to Europe will take off next year.

Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air announced that they are expanding their routes from North America to Zurich, flying twice-weekly from Denver.

“Denver and the Rocky Mountains are very popular among Swiss tourists, they love the combination of a vibrant city and idyllic nature,” said Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer in a statement. “Swiss vacationers tend to spend more time and money than visitors from other countries.”

Edelweiss estimates that 7,500 visitors will land in Denver in 2018 alone, generating more than $21 million for the state.

Nearly 30,000 passengers currently travel between Denver and Switzerland each year.

“Denver has never before had a nonstop flight to Switzerland, and we are delighted to add Edelweiss as our 25th airline at Denver International Airport,” airport CEO Kim Day said in. “This new nonstop service to Zurich further deepens Denver’s air service network and global connectivity, and we look forward to partnering with Edelweiss to support the long-term success of this new flight.”

The currently scheduled departure dates are Mondays at 10 p.m. and Fridays 6:05 p.m., arriving in Zurich the next day at 3:50 p.m. and 11:55 a.m., respectively.

Flights from Zurich will be on the same days, departing at 5:15 p.m. and arriving at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, and then at 1:20 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. on Friday.

Flights are scheduled to begin on Monday, June 4, 2018.

LINK: Book Flights Through Edelweiss