Frontier Adds 21 Cities To Flight Schedule

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that they’re adding non-stop service to 21 new destinations from Denver.

“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”

The expansion is approximately a 30 percent increase in cities for Frontier.

Eight are already on sale.

They anticipate their nonstop routes to double by the summer of 2018, bringing the number to 314, with total routes growing to over 1,000.

Frontier says they will now be able to serve about 90 percent of the U.S. population.

We just announced our largest expansion ever! Learn about how we are giving more Americans access to our low fares: https://t.co/raBrCyl7wZ pic.twitter.com/y6C2VXUJQ4 — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 18, 2017

The full list of added destinations:

Albuquerque, N.M.

Boise, Idaho

Buffalo, N.Y.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Charleston, S.C.

El Paso, Texas

Fargo, N.D.

Fresno, Calif.

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jackson Hole. Wyo.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Little Rock, Ark.

Louisville, Ky.

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ontario, Calif.

Palm Springs, Calif.

Pensacola, Fla.

Reno, Nev.

San Jose, Calif.

Spokane, Wash.

Tulsa, Okla.