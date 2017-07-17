COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

34 Bears Put Down So Far This Year In Colorado

July 17, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: bears, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Mike Porras, Perry Will

By Matt Kroschel

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) –  Dozens of bears have already been euthanized across the state as a wave of recent bear conflicts continues.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife managers say they have responded to home invasions, close encounters and an attack on a sleeping camper in Boulder Count on July 9.

bears killed 5pkg transfer frame 1446 34 Bears Put Down So Far This Year In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

So far this year, 34 bears have been put down statewide.

Over the weekend in Durango a bear was able to get inside a home making a big mess in the kitchen. Durango Bear Aware provided these pictures of the aftermath.

durango bear aware1 34 Bears Put Down So Far This Year In Colorado

(credit: Durango Bear Aware)

durango bear aware2 34 Bears Put Down So Far This Year In Colorado

(credit: Durango Bear Aware)

“Bears are just doing what comes naturally to them,” said area Wildlife Manager Perry Will of Glenwood Springs. “They are driven by hunger and instinct; and when their natural food sources become scarce like we’ve seen with the recent dry spell in some areas, they look for other sources. That brings them into communities where they easily find all kinds of things to eat.”

bears killed 5pkg transfer frame 1015 34 Bears Put Down So Far This Year In Colorado

Perry Will (credit: CBS)

With the current bear population in the state conservatively estimated between 17,000 – 20,000 and the human population at about 5.5 million, wildlife officials say human/bear conflicts remain a primary concern.

bears killed 5pkg transfer frame 494 34 Bears Put Down So Far This Year In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

In a news release Monday, CPW stressed the need for education about bear country.

RELATED: Bear Spends Nearly 6 Hours Inside Home While Owner Slept

“Despite years of information and education outreach, trash storage ordinances in communities with significant bear activity and efforts to reduce bear populations in high conflict areas, interactions continue to occur and make headlines,” CPW public information officer Mike Porras said.

LINK: How You Can Help Prevent Dangerous Bear Conflicts

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

