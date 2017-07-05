Bear Spends Nearly 6 Hours Inside Home While Owner Slept

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear broke into a home in Colorado Springs and wandered around inside for nearly six hours, undetected, while the man who lives there slept through it all.

The homeowner’s surveillance system captured the animal wandering around the home, in the kitchen and opening the fridge.

“I don’t generally sleep that deep, but I get up at 5:30 a.m. and he left at 4:30, so I didn’t miss him by much,” said homeowner Chris Odubhraic.

The bear also explored a hallway right outside the bedrooms.

But he found what he wanted in the kitchen, and grabbed the food with gusto.

“Probably the biggest meal he’s ever had because I just went to Costco the other day,” said Odubhraic.

The bear made a mess of things, tore the door off the pantry and scratching the stainless steel fridge.

“Eventually I came back out and slowly investigated, came down listen for noises for a while, I didn’t hear anything so I went downstairs and slowly slowly slowly checked each room and the bear wasn’t there,” said Odubhraic.

Unfortunately, wildlife officers captured and euthanized the 375-pound animal. They said he was an imminent threat, even without a previous incident, the bear was considered too dangerous.

Wildlife officials also say the bear had been fed by people for years.