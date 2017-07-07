Four Bears Killed In Colorado In One Day

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Four bears were killed in southwest Colorado on Wednesday.
The Durango Herald reports two of those bears were shot by homeowners in the La Plata area when they got into their homes, and two more were euthanized. One of the euthanized bears killed pigs and chickens in Pagosa Springs and the other killed a llama in Cortez.
A fifth bear was also caught north of Durango in a bear trap but will be released.
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they do not ever want to kill a bear and will only do it when the bear poses a threat to human safety.