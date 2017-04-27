Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s New Baby Giraffe Gender Revealed

COMING UP: Fight For Freedom, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

April 27, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the gender of their new baby giraffe.

It’s a girl!

cheyenne mountain zoo baby giraffe6 Cheyenne Mountain Zoos New Baby Giraffe Gender Revealed

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

cheyenne mountain zoo baby giraffe3 Cheyenne Mountain Zoos New Baby Giraffe Gender Revealed

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The zoo made the announcement Thursday afternoon after they were able to find out themselves.

Msitu and the new baby, who has yet to be named, were bonding immediately after birth Wednesday, and so the zoo could not determine the gender without disturbing the two, making the decision not to “because everything is going so well” with the two.

cheyenne mountain zoo baby giraffe Cheyenne Mountain Zoos New Baby Giraffe Gender Revealed

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

cheyenne mountain zoo baby giraffe4 Cheyenne Mountain Zoos New Baby Giraffe Gender Revealed

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The new giraffe is the 199th successful giraffe birth in the zoo’s history, and the second for mother Msitu, and the third for father Khalid.

While mother and baby are staying indoors bonding, the zoo’s other 15 giraffes can be seen outside with their live giraffe cam.

