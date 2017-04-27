Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s New Baby Giraffe Gender Revealed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the gender of their new baby giraffe.

It’s a girl!

The zoo made the announcement Thursday afternoon after they were able to find out themselves.

Msitu and the new baby, who has yet to be named, were bonding immediately after birth Wednesday, and so the zoo could not determine the gender without disturbing the two, making the decision not to “because everything is going so well” with the two.

The new giraffe is the 199th successful giraffe birth in the zoo’s history, and the second for mother Msitu, and the third for father Khalid.

While mother and baby are staying indoors bonding, the zoo’s other 15 giraffes can be seen outside with their live giraffe cam.

RELATED: New April The Giraffe Cam Schedule Announced