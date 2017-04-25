New April The Giraffe Cam Schedule Announced

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – A new schedule for the camera for April the giraffe and her baby has been announced.

The Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook post that they will stream every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

The question is, of course, why this time?

“Soon the giraffes are outside, and you will be watching an empty stall, but with our closing daily at 5 p.m. – you will have hours of enjoyment while they retire for the evening,” the park said in their post.

It also allows the majority of people who are interested in watching them worldwide to check in.

