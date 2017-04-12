Report: Christian McCaffrey To Visit Broncos

April 12, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Christian McCaffrey, Denver Broncos, Ed McCaffrey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A familiar name is reportedly stopping by to visit with the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that Christian McCaffrey, son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey will visit with the team on Thursday.

Rapaport cites an unnamed source in his tweet.

Of this year’s draft running back prospects, McCaffrey is one of the best, with combine stats of 4.48-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical, and a 10’1″ broad jump.

Not only is McCaffrey dangerous in the running game, but also as a receiver, catching 99 passes at Stanford for 1,206 yards and 10 touchdowns.

