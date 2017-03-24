McCaffrey Shows Off Receiving, Returning Skills In Pro Day

(CBS4) – Christian McCaffrey has made headlines and earned accolades as a running back over the past three years, but at his pro day he showed off his skills as a receiver and returner.
McCaffrey, the former star at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, ran routes and caught passes.
“I just think I showed some versatility,” McCaffrey said on Thursday. “I did all my running back stuff at the Combine and so today I really wanted to make sure they knew I can run routes from the slot, I can run routes from outside and catch kick and punt return.”
“I just wanted to show them I really believe I can do anything.”
In a mock draft published earlier this week, CBSSports.com lists McCaffrey as being picked at No. 14 in the NFL Draft next month.