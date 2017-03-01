COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Is Colorado’s Christian McCaffrey A Future Denver Bronco?

March 1, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Christian McCaffrey, Denver Broncos, Ed McCaffrey, NFL, NFL Combine, Stanford Cardinal, Valor Christian, Vance Joseph

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – On-field workouts begin Friday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis with offensive linemen and running backs, including Colorado’s own Christian McCaffrey.

The Denver Broncos with new head coach Vance Joseph are scheduled to meet with McCaffrey during the interview process.

McCaffrey, son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, was a star at Valor Christian and for the Stanford Cardinal.

Joseph said that he’s excited to watch McCaffrey at the combine and interview him.

The Broncos have the 20th pick in this year’s NFL draft.

