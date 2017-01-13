Latest Forecast: Tracking Potential For Winter Storm To Hit Sunday

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re watching a storm system spinning off the coast of southern California that promises an unsettled end to your Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

Let’s time out your weekend… the high country will keep a chance for off and on snow all weekend long with the heaviest accumulations in the southern and central mountains. Denver and the eastern plains should stay on the dry side but with a lot of cloud cover.

Then as we roll into Sunday a storm will approach from the southwest and it will bring plenty of moisture to the region, but how much lands in eastern and southern Colorado will depend on it’s exact path of travel. Stay tuned!

