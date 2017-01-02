Wade Phillips: ‘Still Hoping To Be With Broncos’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s possible the rest of the coaching staff could be looking for work after Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak officially stepped down Monday.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, for one, hopes that isn’t the case, though.

Phillips tweeted out Monday afternoon, following Kubiak’s announcement, that he’s “still hoping to be with the Broncos, of course.”

Still hoping to be with Broncos,of course. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Of course that came with some dark humor, too, with another tweet.

“Coaches life — unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less.”

Coaches life–unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway said that the search for a new coach will begin immediately, but no one on the current staff will be considered.

In addition to several jobs as a coordinator in the NFL, and stints as an interim head coach, Phillips has prior head coaching experience with Denver (1993-94), the Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), and the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10).