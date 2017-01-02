AMBER ALERT: Bloodhounds search for missing Aurora boy, Amber Alert officially issued (Full Story)

Wade Phillips: ‘Still Hoping To Be With Broncos’

January 2, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Gary Kubiak, Wade Phillips

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s possible the rest of the coaching staff could be looking for work after Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak officially stepped down Monday.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, for one, hopes that isn’t the case, though.

Phillips tweeted out Monday afternoon, following Kubiak’s announcement, that he’s “still hoping to be with the Broncos, of course.”

Of course that came with some dark humor, too, with another tweet.

“Coaches life — unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less.”

Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway said that the search for a new coach will begin immediately, but no one on the current staff will be considered.

In addition to several jobs as a coordinator in the NFL, and stints as an interim head coach, Phillips has prior head coaching experience with Denver (1993-94), the Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), and the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia