Elway, Broncos Begin Search For New Head Coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – John Elway says the search to find the 16th head coach in Broncos team history will begin immediately.

Gary Kubiak announced he’s stepping down as the Broncos head coach at a news conference Monday morning.

While Elway says no one on the team’s current coaching staff will be considered, he does say “there are three to four possibilities out there that we’re excited about.”

.@johnelway: “There are three to four possibilities out there that we’re excited about, who have a chance to … continue what we’re doing." — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2017

“From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top,” Elway said. “He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen.”

And expectations remain high for the next coach.

"This is a great place to work. But the expectations are high. Those expectations have been set by Mr. Bowlen a long time ago" — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 2, 2017