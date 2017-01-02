Gary Kubiak ‘Steps Down’ As Broncos Head Coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak announced Monday he’s stepping down.

He did so at a news conference Broncos headquarter.

“I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me,” Kubiak said in a statement before his news conference. “As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family, and the Denver Broncos.”

While Kubiak refused to talk about the possible move Sunday, players confirmed it following the 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders, saying he talked with them before the game.

Speculation about Kubiak stepping down leaked out over the weekend, saying it is because of health concerns.

Kubiak was taken to the hospital following the Broncos week five loss to the Atlanta Falcons with “flu-like symptoms.”

He was later diagnosed as having a complex migraine.

When he was the head coach of the Houston Texans, Kubiak suffered a “mini-stroke” and collapsed while walking off the field at halftime during a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top,” said Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway in a statement. “He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen.”

“Gary’s been a teammate, co-worker and, most importantly, a friend for more than 30 years. Without a doubt, he’s left the Broncos in a better place than when he stepped off that plane from Houston two years ago.”

No coach in our history has more wins in his first two seasons than Gary Kubiak (24).#Horsepower pic.twitter.com/diH8kUUGfs — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2017

Kubiak was the Broncos 15th head coach in franchise history.

In his two years with the team, he led the Broncos to the second-most wins int he NFL, with a 24-11 record.

During the 2015 season, Kubiak became only the fourth coach in NFL history to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory in his first year as its head coach.

Over his ten year career as a head coach in the NFL, Kubiak won 87 regular season games.

As a player and a coach, he has spent 22 years with the Broncos.

“I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco,” Kubiak said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM GARY KUBIAK:

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach. I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me. “I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos. “I’ve been blessed to spend more than two decades with the Broncos working for Mr. Bowlen and a great organization from top to bottom. I’m forever grateful to this team, in particular John Elway and Joe Ellis, for giving me the opportunity to serve as its head coach. There are countless others to thank, including players, coaches, personnel staff, trainers, support staff and fans. “Although we fell short of our goals this year, I’m proud of our teams these past two seasons. Helping to bring Mr. Bowlen, his family and this organization its third Super Bowl is something that will always be very special to me. “I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco. This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM JOHN ELWAY:

“When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed. But, I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him as well as his family. “From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top. He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen. “Gary’s been a teammate, co-worker and, most importantly, a friend for more than 30 years. Without a doubt, he’s left the Broncos in a better place than when he stepped off that plane from Houston two years ago. “I appreciate all Gary has done for us. On behalf of our entire organization, I thank him and wish him all the best.”