Broncos Players Confirm Coach Kubiak Is Retiring

DENVER (CBS4) – Several Broncos players confirmed head coach Gary Kubiak told them he’s retiring.

Speculation about Kubiak’s retirement leaked out over the weekend.

Following Sunday’s game, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and other players, confirmed that Kubiak talked with the players ahead of the game and told them he’ll be retiring. Kubiak refused to confirm the reports.

“He wanted the game to be about the team,” Harris said. “And we handled business today and we wanted to send him our right and we did.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos Vs. Raiders

Harris said that the Broncos players are saddened by the news.

“You never want to see this group of coaches or Kubes to go. You don’t know what’s going, you just know we’ve got great executives and they’re going to put us in a great position to win.”

“It’s hard to leave a job when it’s your dream job and it’s what you love to do, so we wanted to send him out happy,” Harris said.

RELATED: Von Miller Thanks Broncos Fans

At his post game press conference, Kubiak refused to answer questions about his possible retirement.

“Today is about the team and the players,” Kubiak said. “I’ll address my situation tomorrow, but I did have a really good moment with the players and just told them how proud I was of them and how they finished.”

Players say that Kubiak is stepping down due to health reasons.

Kubiak was taken to the hospital following the team’s week five loss to the Atlanta Falcons with “flu-like symptoms.”

He was later diagnosed as having a complex migraine.

When he was the head coach of the Houston Texans, Kubiak suffered a “mini-stroke” and collapsed while walking off the field at halftime during a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Over his ten year career as a head coach in the NFL, Kubiak won 82 regular season games, 21 of them with the Broncos, with whom he coached to a Super Bowl championship in 2016.

The Broncos beat the Raiders Sunday, 24-6, finishing the season 9-7 and third in the AFC West.