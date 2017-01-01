Von Miller Thanks Broncos Fans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Ahead of the last game of the season, Broncos linebacker Von Miller penned a letter to fans.

Sort of, anyway, since his thank you note was actually posted on the team’s website.

“First off, Broncos Country, I want to let you know how much I appreciate you,” Miller wrote. “From January all the way to December, it’s been an incredible 2016, and you’ve been right beside us every step of the way.”

From a Super Bowl championship to missing the playoffs, Miller covers it all, including letting fans know that not winning back-to-back championships is not OK with them.

“However, this season taught us more than you may see cheering us on from the stands or watching from home. I think the test of time will show what type of organization and team we are, but also what type of city we are. That’s all you, Broncos Country.”

Miller doesn’t just look at this year, though. He closes out his letter by looking ahead to 2017.

“We know what it feels like to be the best in the league and now we know what it feels like to miss the playoffs,” he wrote. “As we prep for 2017, we’ll need both of those feelings to give us that added extra edge to get back to where we belong.”