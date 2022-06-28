CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather played a role in why so many people woke up to the smell of fire in metro Denver on Tuesday. A light south wind and a temperature inversion were to blame.

A fire at a trash facility in Englewood on Monday continued to smolder into the night. A strong temperature inversion on Tuesday morning trapped that smoke near the ground. A light wind from the south transported it and the smell into downtown Denver and portions of the eastern suburbs.

